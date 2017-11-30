The New Jersey Devils on Thursday acquired defenceman Sami Vatanen from the Anaheim Ducks for centre Adam Henrique and forward Joseph Blandisi.

New Jersey gets a conditional 2019 or 2020 third-round draft pick along with Vatanen and sent a 2018 third-round pick to Anaheim.

Even though he has a goal and three assists in 15 games this season, Vatanen gives the Devils the offensive defenceman they were seeking. The 26-year-old is signed for two more seasons at a salary cap hit of $4.875 million US.

In Henrique, the Ducks get centre depth as they deal with injuries to forwards Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler. The 27-year-old has four goals and 10 assists in 24 games this season and is signed through 2019.

The conditional pick is exchanged in 2019 if the Ducks sign Henrique prior to making their third-round pick at that draft and in 2010 if they sign him afterward. If they don't re-sign Henrique, no pick is exchanged.