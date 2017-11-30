The New Jersey Devils on Thursday acquired defenceman Sami Vatanen from the Anaheim Ducks for centre Adam Henrique and forward Joseph Blandisi.
New Jersey gets a conditional 2019 or 2020 third-round draft pick along with Vatanen and sent a 2018 third-round pick to Anaheim.
Even though he has a goal and three assists in 15 games this season, Vatanen gives the Devils the offensive defenceman they were seeking. The 26-year-old is signed for two more seasons at a salary cap hit of $4.875 million US.
In Henrique, the Ducks get centre depth as they deal with injuries to forwards Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler. The 27-year-old has four goals and 10 assists in 24 games this season and is signed through 2019.
The conditional pick is exchanged in 2019 if the Ducks sign Henrique prior to making their third-round pick at that draft and in 2010 if they sign him afterward. If they don't re-sign Henrique, no pick is exchanged.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.