Calgary Flames defenceman Mark Giordano, Columbus Blue Jackets winger Nick Foligno, and Anaheim centre Ryan Getzlaf are the finalists for the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award.

Messier, a Hall of Famer, selected the finalists announced Thursday.

The winner will be announced June 21 at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

© The Associated Press, 2017
The Canadian Press