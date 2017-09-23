Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Tied 1-1 after two periods, Kapanen's goal 58 seconds into the third was the game-winner. He added a secondary assist on Nikita Soshnikov's empty-netter with 1:10 left.

James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto starter Frederik Andersen made 17 saves in the first two periods. Reserve Kasimir Kaskisuo was credited with the win after stopping all seven shots he faced in the third.

Hudson Fasching scored for Buffalo, and Robin Lehner stopped 30 shots.