Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves as the Vancouver Canucks downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday.
Markus Granlund and Alexander Edler scored for Vancouver (13-10-4).
James van Riemsdyk replied for Toronto (17-10-1), which got 24 saves from Frederik Andersen.
The Leafs entered play with a 9-2-1 record over their last 12, and were coming off consecutive victories in Edmonton and Calgary to open a three-game road trip through Western Canada.
Vancouver, which just wrapped up a six-game road trip with a 3-2-1 mark, honoured Daniel Sedin prior to the opening faceoff after the veteran winger recorded the 1,000th point of his NHL career in Thursday's 5-3 victory over Nashville.
Leading 2-0 after 40 minutes on goals from Granlund and Edler in the first period, the Canucks were under siege to start the third, with Connor Brown coming close a couple of times as Toronto pinned Vancouver deep in the opening stages.
