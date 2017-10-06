Despite watching his team win 7-2 in Winnipeg to kick off the season, Mike Babcock wants improvements in Saturday's home opener (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) against the New York Rangers.

The Maple Leafs coach reeled off Toronto's eight penalties Wednesday night against the Jets, a docket that ranged from too many men on the ice and an equipment violation (Leo Komarov's askew visor) to four high-sticking calls.

"Stay out of the box, that will really help us with goals-against and then just (a) commitment to doing things right," Babcock's wish list read after practice Friday. "As a group, we have been through enough. We know how to do it right, we've just got to do it right."

Goaltender Frederik Andersen helped Toronto survive a rocky opening that saw three straight Leaf penalties. Then Toronto's high-octane offence kicked into gear.

Veteran winger Patrick Marleau scored his first two goals as a Leaf with singles from Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, James van Riemsdyk and Nazem Kadri.

Moore will play against former NYR team tomorrow, just as Fehr got start near his hometown in Winnipeg. Rosen in over Borgman too. — @kristen_shilton

The young guns now get to showcase their skills before a home crowd filled with expectations after a breakthrough 2016-17 season that saw the Leafs (40-27-15) improve by 29 points over the previous year and take the first-place Washington Capitals to six games in a tight first-round playoff series.

For defenceman Morgan Rielly, the home opener is a chance to "get better defensively."

"There are things we can improve on for sure," he said. "We had a good meeting today, talked about New York and what they bring to the table so we're going to be ready."

The Rangers lost their home opener 4-2 on Thursday to Colorado despite outshooting the Avalanche 39-26.

New territory for Marleau

For the 38-year-old Marleau, Saturday's curtain-raiser at the Air Canada Centre follows 19 home openers in San Jose.

"I'm excited," said Marleau. "It's going to be a great atmosphere to go into. They usually all are, but now it's a little bit different for me with the new club and everything."

Babcock has also seen more than his share of home openers and says while he still appreciates them, he doesn't need a special occasion to remember how exciting hockey is.

"Hockey's exciting about hockey, so I don't need anything to get me more fired up about it," he said in typical Babcock-ese. "In saying that, I think the home opener is a great thing. It's a celebration of the start of the year.

"I'm glad we played a game already, so you get that under your belt. I thought we weren't very good early in that game and ideally we'll be better in this game. But I think it's important to celebrate your team with your fans in your city and that's what the opening night about. We have to find a well to play well."

