Auston Matthews confirms he's been dealing with concussion symptoms

Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews says he has been dealing with concussion symptoms after colliding with a teammate in a game earlier this month.

Matthews confirmed the nature of his latest injury to reporters Friday after participating in his first practice in two weeks.

He has missed six games since a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Dec. 9, when he took an accidental hit to the head from Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly late in the contest.

He also missed four games in November with what the team called an "upper-body injury."

Toronto has gone 2-4 in their latest stint without Matthews, and 6-4 over the two absences.

The Leafs play the second game of a five-game road trip Saturday against the New York Rangers. Matthews said he feels good, but the team has not indicated whether he will make is return at Madison Square Garden.