Winnipeg Jets defenceman Toby Enstrom will be out for the next eight weeks with a lower-body injury the team announced on Sunday.
Enstrom didn't play the third period of Saturday's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils because of the undisclosed injury.
Tucker Poolman was recalled from the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose to replace Enstrom on Winnipeg's blue line.
Enstrom, 33, is officially on the injured reserve after two assists and a plus-1 rating in 19 games for the Jets this season.
He has 53 goals and 251 assists with a minus-2 rating over 695 career NHL games.
Poolman appeared in his first three NHL games for the Jets this season, making his debut on Oct. 9 at Edmonton.
