The Winnipeg Jets and forward Nikolaj Ehlers agreed to a seven-year, $42 million US contract extension on Wednesday as the NHL season is set to begin.

The Jets confirmed the deal will take effect in 2018-19 when the 21-year-old would have become a restricted free agent.

Ehlers, who was drafted ninth overall in 2014, appeared in all 82 games last season, amassing 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points.

In two seasons with Winnipeg, Ehlers has totals of 40 goals and 62 assists in 154 games.

The Jets open their season against the Toronto Maple Leafs at home on Wednesday.