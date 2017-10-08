Defenceman T.J. Brodie's four-point night propelled the Flames to a 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Calgary's home-opener Saturday.
Brodie scored twice and assisted on both the go-ahead and insurance goals for the Flames, who trailed 3-1 after the opening period.
Johnny Gaudreau scored that go-ahead goal and assisted on three others for Calgary (1-1-0).
Brodie, who had the Scotiabank Saddledome chanting his name in the third period, and Gaudreau each tied career highs with four points in the game.
Micheal Ferland, Kris Versteeg and Mikael Backlund each scored once for the hosts. Goaltender Mike Smith earned his first win as a Calgary Flame, stopping 25-of-28 shots.
Brandon Tanev, Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine countered for the Jets (0-2-0) with Mathieu Perreault picking up a pair of assists.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.