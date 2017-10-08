Defenceman T.J. Brodie's four-point night propelled the Flames to a 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Calgary's home-opener Saturday.

Brodie scored twice and assisted on both the go-ahead and insurance goals for the Flames, who trailed 3-1 after the opening period.

Johnny Gaudreau scored that go-ahead goal and assisted on three others for Calgary (1-1-0).

Brodie, who had the Scotiabank Saddledome chanting his name in the third period, and Gaudreau each tied career highs with four points in the game.

Micheal Ferland, Kris Versteeg and Mikael Backlund each scored once for the hosts. Goaltender Mike Smith earned his first win as a Calgary Flame, stopping 25-of-28 shots.

Brandon Tanev, Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine countered for the Jets (0-2-0) with Mathieu Perreault picking up a pair of assists.