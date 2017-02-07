The Winnipeg Jets received mixed news on the injury front Tuesday as defenceman Tyler Myers will miss at least six more weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a lower-body injury while forward Drew Stafford was cleared to return after missing six games.

Myers underwent surgery Monday in a procedure that was not related to the hip and knee procedures that were done in the off-season. The six-foot-eight blue-liner has played in only 11 games this season.

Maurice: Tyler Myers had surgery yesterday. There is a 6-8 week window on this recovery. — @NHLJets

"The expectation is that if it's a normal [six-to-eight week] rehab, that he's a full player [when he returns]," said head coach Paul Maurice. "We won't need two weeks after that [to] condition him back to shape. Part of his rehab means that if he gets to that window and all goes well, then he'll be back in our lineup at that time."

Sidelined with a lower-body injury, Stafford skated at morning practice and is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's home game against the Minnesota Wild.

Entering Tuesday's games, the Jets were in 10th place in the Western Conference standings with a 25-26-4 record.