With free agency set to open on July 1, get up to speed on the latest key signings from the NHL's 2017 off-season by following the tracker below.
Moves and contract terms listed have been announced by teams or reported by reputable media.
All salaries listed are the total for the length of the deal and are in US currency.
June 27
Calgary Flames:
- Agree to deal with F Spencer Foo
Edmonton Oilers:
- Re-sign D Eric Gryba (2 years, $1.8M)
Ottawa Senators:
- Re-sign F Max McCormick (2 years, $1.3M)
June 26
Washington Capitals:
- Re-sign F Brett Connolly (2 years, $3M)
Ottawa Senators:
- Re-sign F Tom Pyatt (2 years, $2.2M)
Edmonton Oilers:
- Re-sign F Zack Kassian (3 years, $5.85M)
Dallas Stars:
- Re-sign D Esa Lindell (2 years, $4.4M)
Tampa Bay Lightning:
- Re-sign D Andrej Sustr (1 year, $1.95M)
- Re-sign F Yanni Gourde (2 years, $2M)
Carolina Hurricanes:
- Re-sign F Derek Ryan (1 year, $1.425M)
June 25
Anaheim Ducks:
- Re-sign D Korbinian Holzer (2 years, $1.8M)
June 24
Winnipeg Jets:
- Re-sign D Ben Chiarot (2 years, $2.8M)
June 23
Anaheim Ducks:
- Re-sign F Patrick Eaves (3 years, $9.45M)
Washington Capitals:
- Re-sign F T.J. Oshie (8 years, $46M)
Edmonton Oilers:
- Re-sign D Kris Russell (4 years, $16M)
June 21
Vegas Golden Knights:
- Re-sign F Erik Haula (3 years, $8.25M)
- Re-sign D Deryk Engelland (1 year, $1M)
June 19
Tampa Bay Lightning:
- Re-sign G Peter Budaj (2 years, $2.05M)
June 15
Vancouver Canucks:
- Re-sign D Erik Gudbranson (1 year, $3.5M)
Carolina Hurricanes:
- Re-sign F Teuvo Teravainen (2 years, $5.72M)
Montreal Canadiens:
- Re-sign F Jonathan Drouin (6 years, $33M)
- Re-sign F Charles Hudon (2 years, $1.3M)
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.