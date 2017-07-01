The Montreal Canadiens didn't wait long to make a significant free-agent move.

The Habs have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with defenceman Karl Alzner. The deal is worth approximately $23 million US.

The six-foot-three 219-pound blue-liner had 18 points and a plus-23 rating with the Washington Capitals last season.

Alzner made his debut with the Capitals in the 2008-09 season and has 117 points (19-98) in 591 career regular-season games.

Bonino leaving Cup champions for Nashville

Fresh off losing in the Stanley Cup Final, the Nashville Predators have signed center Nick Bonino to a $16.4 million, four-year deal. The Pittsburgh Penguins' two-year Stanley Cup hero will count $4.1 million against Nashville's salary cap each season.

The Penguins are also losing defencemen Trevor Daley to Detroit and Ron Hainsey to Toronto.

But Pittsburgh replenished its blue line by signing Matt Hunwick to a $6.75 million, three-year deal. The 32-year-old former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman will count $2.25 million against the cap.

Leafs bring back goalies McElhinney, Sparks

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltenders Curtis McElhinney and Garret Sparks to two-year contracts on Saturday.

McElhinney's deal is worth $1.7 million, while Sparks's contract is worth $1.35 million.McElhinney, 34, appeared in 14 games for the Maple Leafs after being claimed on waivers last January from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He had a 6-7-0 record with a 2.85 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.

Sparks, 24, appeared in 31 games for the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season. He had a 21-9-0 record, 2.16 GAA and .922 save percentage.

Patrick Sharp returning to Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to terms with forward Patrick Sharp on a one-year contract that runs through the 2017-18 season.

Sharp, 35, returns to Chicago where he spent 10 seasons from 2005 to 2015, winning three Stanley Cups and totaling 511 points (239G, 272A) in 679 games.

Sharp joins Duncan Keith, Patrick Kane, Brent Seabrook and Jonathan Toews as three-time Stanley Cup champions on Chicago's current roster.

Boyle's time with Leafs short-lived

The New Jersey Devils began spending their salary-cap space by signing centre Brian Boyle to a $5.1 million, two-year deal.

Boyle was traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the deadline.

Boyle has 169 points in 624 NHL games.

Red Wings address need with Daley

The Detroit Red Wings addressed a desperate need at the start of free agency, signing veteran defenseman Trevor Daley to a $9.5 million, three-year contract.

Daley helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup last month, adding five points in 21 games during the playoffs.

The 33-year-old Daley gives Detroit a much-needed boost on the blue line. The franchise didn't earn a spot in the post-season for the first time since 1990 in part because of struggles on defence.

Pavelec, Elliott among goalies to find new homes

Former Winnipeg netminder Ondrej Pavelec is going to the New York Rangers, while Brian Elliott, who spent last season with Calgary, is headed to the Philadelphia Flyers.

A person with direct knowledge of the signing tells The Associated Press that Pavelec agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year deal.

Elliott signed for $5.5 million over two years to split time in Philadelphia's goal with Michal Neuvirth. Elliott's cap hit will be $2.75 million.

Meanwhile, the Sabres have reached an agreement to sign goalie Chad Johnson, who returns to Buffalo after also spending last season in Calgary. Johnson is a capable backup, but also a journeyman, who joins his seventh team in his eight NHL seasons.

Johnson went 18-15-1 in 36 games for the Flames last season. Overall, he 68-45-12 record in 137 games, including 124 starts.

Johnson is familiar with Buffalo after spending the 2015-16 season with the Sabres.