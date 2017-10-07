Jaromir Jagr opted not to play in the Calgary Flames home-opener Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.
Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan said the 45-year-old winger, who signed a contract Sunday and arrived in Calgary three days later, needs a couple more skates before he feels ready to get in the lineup.
Gulutzan left the decision to play up to Jagr, who ranks second in the NHL in all-time scoring behind Wayne Gretzky.
After facing the Jets at home, the Flames head out on a two-game road trip to California starting Monday in Anaheim.
Calgary's next home game is Friday against the Ottawa Senators.
