Micheal Ferland had a goal and an assist and Matthew Tkachuk scored the shootout winner to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Tkachuk, shooting third for Calgary with the shootout tied 1-1 and the Flames in a position to win it, moved in slowly and slipped a nifty high shot past Keith Kinkaid.

The Flames improved to 4-0 in games that go into overtime while New Jersey lost for the first time in four games that have gone to extra time.

Michael Frolik, Michael Stone and Sean Monahan also scored for Calgary (8-6-0). The Flames improved to 3-1-0 on their season-high seven-game homestand.

Johnny Gaudreau had two assists to give him 15 on the season, which is tied for second in the league behind Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos (18).

Matthew Tkachuk supplies shootout heroics for Calgary in 5-4 win over New Jersey0:30

Taylor Hall, Ben Lovejoy, Brian Gibbons and Andy Greene scored for New Jersey (9-3-1), which lost consecutive games for the first time. The Devils went 1-1-1 on their road trip through Western Canada.

Ferland broke a 3-3 tie in the third period when he took a slick little pass from Gaudreau and from 20 feet out before zipping a quick shot past Kinkaid at 6:54.

Penalty shots for everyone

It was the second time Ferland was in alone on the Devils goaltender. Ferland was stopped as he tried a deke to his forehand on a first period penalty shot after he was tripped on a breakaway by Stefan Noesen.

New Jersey tied it 4-4 at 11:11 when Greene scored his first of the season, beating a partially-screened Smith on a long shot inside the post.

The Devils then got a penalty shot of their own with 6:06 remaining when Woods was hauled down from behind by Matt Bartkowski. But Wood put a backhander high and wide.

Trailing 2-1, Calgary took its first lead halfway through the second on goals 1:16 apart by Monahan and Stone.

Monahan's team-leading eighth goal came when he zipped a shot inside the goalpost from 10-feet out on a nice centering pass from Ferland.

However, the lead lasted just 10 seconds. Mike Smith's attempt to fire a pass around the boards was intercepted by Gibbons, who snapped it past the Flames goalie.