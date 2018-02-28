Canucks confirmed as hosts of 2019 NHL draft
Weekend will play part of the franchise's 50th anniversary celebrations
The Vancouver Canucks will host the 2019 NHL draft.
The NHL, Canucks and City of Vancouver announced Wednesday that the draft will be part of the Canucks' 50th anniversary celebration.
The draft will be held over two days, with the first round on June 21 and rounds two through seven on June 22.
Vancouver previously hosted the draft in 1990 and 2006.
"Returning the draft to Vancouver allows the entire NHL family to meaningfully participate in a highlight of the Canucks' 50-year anniversary celebration," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The 2019 NHL draft will provide another memorable moment for the Canucks and their fans while shining the spotlight on one of the world's most scenic cities and serving as the starting point for so many NHL careers."
Vancouver also will play host to the 2019 world junior hockey championship, where some of the top draft-eligible prospects will get a chance to play in Rogers Arena.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.