Canucks to host 2019 NHL draft: reports

Fans of the Vancouver Canucks will get a close-up view of the team's rebuilding process if reports prove true that the team will play host to the NHL entry draft in June 2019.

The Canucks have scheduled a media conference on Wednesday at Rogers Arena that will include NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Canucks president of hockey operations Trevor Linden, and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

A number of media sources are reporting that the announcement concerns the 2019 draft. Going into play Tuesday, the Canucks are 28th with a record of 24-32-7.

2019 NHL Draft will be in Vancouver. —@JSportsnet

The Canucks have played host to the league's draft twice before, in 1990 and 2006.

The 2018 entry draft will be held in Dallas June 22-23.

The Canucks