Canucks to host 2019 NHL draft: reports
Fans of the Vancouver Canucks will get a close-up view of the team's rebuilding process if reports prove true that the team will play host to the NHL entry draft in June 2019.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Vancouver mayor to join team for "press event" on Wednesday.
The Canucks have scheduled a media conference on Wednesday at Rogers Arena that will include NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Canucks president of hockey operations Trevor Linden, and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.
A number of media sources are reporting that the announcement concerns the 2019 draft. Going into play Tuesday, the Canucks are 28th with a record of 24-32-7.
2019 NHL Draft will be in Vancouver.—@JSportsnet
The Canucks have played host to the league's draft twice before, in 1990 and 2006.
The 2018 entry draft will be held in Dallas June 22-23.
