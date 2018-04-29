NHL draft lottery: Sabres get 1st-overall pick, Canadiens improve to 3rd
Ottawa Senators fall to 4th as Carolina climbs to 2nd
The Buffalo Sabres will have the first overall pick in the NHL draft.
The Carolina Hurricanes will pick second and the Montreal Canadiens will go third in this summer's draft.
The Ottawa Senators fell from second to fourth in the draft order, the Vancouver Canucks will go seventh and the Edmonton Oilers are No. 10.
The Canadiens have a top-three pick for the first time since 2012, when they selected Alex Galchenyuk at No. 3.
The Hurricanes were the biggest movers, jumping from 11th into the top three with only a three per cent chance of winning the lottery.
This year's draft will be held in Dallas on June 22-23.
Swedish defenceman Rasmus Dahlin is regarded as the top-rated prospect and is listed first among European skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting Bureau's final rankings. Russian forward Andrei Svechnikov is the top-ranked North American prospect based on him playing for Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League.
2018 draft order:
1. Buffalo Sabres
2. Carolina Hurricanes
3. Montreal Canadiens
4. Ottawa Senators
5. Arizona Coyotes
6. Detroit Red Wings
7. Vancouver Canucks
8. Chicago Blackhawks
9. New York Rangers
10. Edmonton Oilers
11. New York Islanders
12. New York Islanders (from Calgary Flames)
13. Dallas Stars
14. Philadelphia Flyers (from St. Louis Blues)
15. Florida Panthers
The remaining order for the first round's picks will be determined as the Stanley Cup playoffs progress.
