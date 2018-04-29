NHL draft lottery: Habs clinch top-3 pick, Sens fall to 4th

The Montreal Canadiens are guaranteed a top-three pick in the 2018 NHL draft.

Saturday's lottery got underway in Toronto with picks 15 through four being revealed prior to the Game 2 battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

While the Habs improved from the fourth-best odds (9.5 per cent chance), the Ottawa Senators (13.5 per cent chance) dropped from the second slot to having the fourth pick, and Arizona dropped from third to fifth.

The order of the top three will be announced during the second intermission of the night's only playoff game. The Buffalo Sabres, who had the worst regular-season record, are still in the running for the top pick alongside Montreal and the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes were the biggest movers, jumping from 11th into the top three with only a three per cent chance of winning the lottery.

The Vancouver Canucks have the seventh-overall pick and the Edmonton Oilers will select 10th.

This year's draft will be held in Dallas on June 22-23.

Swedish defenceman Rasmus Dahlin is regarded as the top-rated prospect and is listed first among European skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting Bureau's final rankings. Russian forward Andrei Svechnikov is the top-ranked North American prospect based on him playing for Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League.

Draft order: