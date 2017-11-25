Carey Price made 36 saves in his return from injury as the Montreal Canadiens shut out the visiting Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Saturday.

Jeff Petry, Alex Galchenyuk and Paul Bryon scored for the Canadiens (9-12-3), who snapped a five-game losing skid. Montreal's last victory was against the Sabres exactly two weeks ago.

Price missed 10 games with a lower-body injury dating back to Nov. 2. His last shutout was on Feb. 28, 2017.

The Canadiens went 4-4-2 in his absence.

Robin Lehner made 23 saves for the last-place Sabres (6-14-4), who have lost eight of their last nine games.

Price had a shaky start to the season prior to getting hurt, but the 30-year-old looked like his old self between the pipes on Saturday.