Sean Monahan scored the winner 9:09 into the third period as the Calgary Flames broke a four-game home losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.
The goal was set up by Johnny Gaudreau, who carried the puck in on the rush. After not finding anyone open, he curled back at the face-off dot and tried again, this time spotting Monahan alone at the far post. All the Flames' leading goal scorer had to do was slide in his sixth of the year.
It was the 11th assist for Gaudreau, who leads the team with 14 points.
Micheal Ferland also scored for Calgary (6-6-0). The Flames improve to 1-1-0 on a seven-game homestand, which continues on Thursday when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit.
Jakub Vrana scored for Washington (5-6-1). The Capitals finish 1-2-0 on their three-game road trip through Western Canada.
The Flames took a 1-0 lead into the third period, before Washington tied it at 4:19. TJ Brodie's outlet pass to Matthew Tkachuk along the sideboards bounced off him and back towards the slot where T.J. Oshie set up Vrana. The rookie fired a shot that slipped under the glove of Mike Smith.
