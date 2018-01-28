Flames to place Jaromir Jagr on waivers: reports
Popular 45-year-old was signed to 1-year deal in October
The Calgary Flames will waive forward Jaromir Jagr on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
Hearing Jaromir Jagr will be on waivers at noon ET today...understand he and the Flames are working together on this. Jagr wants to resume his career and this is the next step—@FriedgeHNIC
Calgary signed the five-time NHL scoring champion to a one-year contract in October, but injuries have limited Jagr to just 22 games played this season.
Jagr was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 14 and hasn't played since Dec. 31. He was also placed on the injury list earlier this season after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Minnesota Wild.
The 45-year-old Czech Republic native has tallied one goal and six assists in 22 games with the Flames this season and is second on the all-time points list with 1,921, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (2,857).
The Flames sit third in the Pacific Division as of Sunday with a record of 25-16-8 and are 6-0-4 in their last 10 games.
