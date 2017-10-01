Hockey broadcaster Dave Strader has died after battling bile duct cancer for more than a year. He was 62.
The Dallas Stars say Strader died Sunday at his home in Glens Falls, New York. Strader was a play-by-play man with the Stars and a national broadcaster on NBC Sports.
Incredibly sad to hear about the passing of @TheVoiceDS. Iconic in his work but a even better friend. May you rest in peace buddy. pic.twitter.com/Mm60OpkdcL—
@tseguinofficial
Known as "The Voice," Strader received the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award from the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this year. He previously was the broadcaster for the Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes and Florida Panthers and worked three Olympic Games.
Stars president and CEO Jim Lites says Strader's "voice is synonymous with hockey to fans all over the globe and he built a connection for so many fans to this game."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.