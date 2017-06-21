Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been awarded the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.

Matthews led all first-year players this season and tied for second in the league with 40 goals, including four in his NHL debut.

He is the first rookie to hit the 40-goal mark since Alex Ovechkin in 2005-06.

The California-born, Arizona-raised forward added 29 assists to pace all rookies with 69 points as he helped lead the Leafs into the playoffs for just the second time over the last 12 seasons.

Matthews is the first Leaf to win the Calder since Brit Selby in 1965-66.

Winnipeg right-wing Patrik Laine and Columbus defenceman Zach Werenski were the other finalists for the award.

Oilers' McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid won the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player chosen in a vote by NHL players association members. The 20-year-old NHL scoring champion also is a finalist for the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP.

The 91-year-old Lindsay was in attendance for the presentation, flanked by Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier.

The annual awards show got underway with a performance by a Canadian rock band and a few jokes from emcee Joe Manganiello, who got laughs from a comedy bit in which he stepped into the crowd to move Sidney Crosby up to an improved seat — by asking a grinning NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to switch seats.

Bergeron takes Selke again, Burns gets Norris

Boston forward Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward for the fourth time, and San Jose's Brent Burns has won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman.

Bergeron joins Bob Gainey as the only players to win the Selke four times. Bergeron also claimed the trophy in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

He has been nominated for the Selke six straight times, joining Detroit's Pavel Datsyuk for the longest streak in the award's history.

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron holds the Frank J. Selke Trophy after winning the award for a record-tying fourth time. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

Burns is a first-time winner of the Norris. The heavily bearded big man with an aggressive offensive game scored 76 points to lead all defensemen.

Burns beat out Ottawa's Erik Karlsson, who scored 71 points.

Poile, Tortorella recognized

Nashville general manager David Poile has been named the NHL's top executive, and Columbus coach John Tortorella has won the Jack Adams Award as the top coach.

Poile was recognized after the Predators' first Western Conference title and Stanley Cup Final appearance. Poile is the only GM in Predators history, patiently building the Sun Belt franchise into a powerhouse with a solid foundation in the community.

In his first full season in Columbus, Tortorella led the Blue Jackets' revival for their best record ever and their first playoff appearance since 2014, even leading the overall NHL standings earlier in the season. The American coach also won the Adams award in 2004.