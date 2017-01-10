The only one more shocked than the internet about his selection on the 2017 NHL all-star roster is Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews. 

Each club in the NHL needs to be represented by at least one player, with the league ultimately deciding which players should be selected from each team. A total of 40 players were selected to go to Los Angeles on Jan. 29. 

In this year's edition, the Chicago Blackhawks will be represented by four players.

Toews' selection for this year's team quickly caused an uproar among hockey fans.

According to online conversation, an obvious selection instead of Toews is teammate Artemi Panarin, who has the most points (41) among players who weren't selected for the game. He is currently tied for sixth in points among NHL leaders.

Although the Canadian-born forward admitted there were "more deserving" players than him, hockey fans have continued to speak their minds — and not in Toews' favour.

However, there are some that have remained loyal ... 

... and raise a fair point. 

Toews isn't the only player who wasn't expecting a spot on the all-star roster. Arizona Coyotes' Mike Smith is one of two Pacific Division goaltenders picked for the L.A. festivities, joining San Jose Sharks' Martin Jones. 

When Coyotes general manager John Chayka left Smith a voicemail to inform of his selection, Smith's initial reaction was that he was being traded. After calling Chayka back, Smith was relieved to know that he was in fact not being traded. 

Auston Matthews, on the other hand, is just taking it all in. 