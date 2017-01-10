The only one more shocked than the internet about his selection on the 2017 NHL all-star roster is Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews.

Jonathan Toews thinks other Hawks teammates deserved an All-Star nod. More on Sports Feed tonight w/@paytonsun & @Josh_Frydman on @CLTVnews pic.twitter.com/ivuAUyAQn8 — @CLTVSportsFeed

Each club in the NHL needs to be represented by at least one player, with the league ultimately deciding which players should be selected from each team. A total of 40 players were selected to go to Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

In this year's edition, the Chicago Blackhawks will be represented by four players.

They're going to Hollywood!



Corey Crawford, Duncan Keith, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews will rep the #Blackhawks in the #NHLAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/tTZAqgScnw — @NHLBlackhawks

Toews' selection for this year's team quickly caused an uproar among hockey fans.

According to online conversation, an obvious selection instead of Toews is teammate Artemi Panarin, who has the most points (41) among players who weren't selected for the game. He is currently tied for sixth in points among NHL leaders.

Jonathan Toews making the All-Star roster ahead of Artemi Panarin is the funniest thing I've seen so far this year. — @aj_ranger

Jonathan Toews (18pts/33 games) representing Central Div/Blackhawks at the All-Star game. Artemi Panarin (41pts/42 games) is not. Brutal. — @BulgeBathBeyond

How the hell did Jonathan Toes make the all star game over Artemi Panarin? It doesn't matter in the end but Panarin surely deserved it more — @pointsphobic

Although the Canadian-born forward admitted there were "more deserving" players than him, hockey fans have continued to speak their minds — and not in Toews' favour.

However, there are some that have remained loyal ...

Can you stop making my favorite player and all around amazing person Jonathan Toews feel bad for making the All Star list!???? Thanks! — @whytimmy_

how can you talk about Jonathan Toews like....... I'm in shock — @kanestoews

... and raise a fair point.

@jonnytazer id give away my firsborn to have jonathan toews on my team. not cause of his skill, but the qualities he brings to the team — @toewsonice

Toews isn't the only player who wasn't expecting a spot on the all-star roster. Arizona Coyotes' Mike Smith is one of two Pacific Division goaltenders picked for the L.A. festivities, joining San Jose Sharks' Martin Jones.

When Coyotes general manager John Chayka left Smith a voicemail to inform of his selection, Smith's initial reaction was that he was being traded. After calling Chayka back, Smith was relieved to know that he was in fact not being traded.

Mike Smith: "I'm honored to represent the Coyotes at the All-Star Game... It's something I'll probably cherish for a long time." pic.twitter.com/nGgTcGdMDp — @ArizonaCoyotes

Auston Matthews, on the other hand, is just taking it all in.

Auston Matthews: "It's a huge honour to be named to this with some of the best players in the league." — @mirtle