Flames' Mike Smith added to Pacific Division all-star roster
Calgary Flames goaltender Mike Smith has been added to the roster for the NHL all-star game, the league announced Thursday.
Smith replaces Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on the Pacific Division roster.
It will be Smith's second appearance at an all-star game.
Smith has a 0.926 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average over 47 games for the Flames this season.
Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau was previously named to the Pacific Division roster.
The all-star game goes Sunday at Tampa Bay.
