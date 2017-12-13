The Ottawa Senators snapped a five-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.
The victory was just Ottawa's (10-13-7) second in regulation since Nov. 11.
Bobby Ryan, Cody Ceci and Zack Smith scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson, with 27 saves, ended a personal seven-game losing streak with his first win since Nov. 11.
Michael Grabner and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Rangers (16-12-3) as Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 shots.
Ottawa took a two-goal lead just eight seconds into the third period as Tom Pyatt, from behind the net, found Smith in front to score his second of the season.
The Rangers cut the lead back to one four minutes later as Buchnevich scored his 11th, beating Anderson with a one-timer. Chris Kreider picked up his 200th career point on the play.
The Rangers pulled Lundqvist with just over one minute remaining, but the Senators were able to hold on for the win.
Ottawa regained the lead late in the second after Matt Duchene showed some great patience before finding Ceci wide open for his second goal in as many games.
Trailing 1-0, the Rangers were able to tie the game at the three-minute mark of the second due in great part to some poor defensive coverage by Erik Karlsson.
Mats Zuccarello was able to find Grabner, who got in behind Karlsson and beat Anderson from in close.
Ryan opened the scoring for the Senators early in the first period as he was able to take a pass from Mark Stone and beat Lundqvist with a one-timer for just his second goal of the season. It marked the first time the Senators opened the scoring in six games.
