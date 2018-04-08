Breaking
Rangers fire head coach Alain Vigneault after missing playoffs
The New York Rangers have fired coach Alain Vigneault after missing the playoffs in his fifth season.
1st time New York will not play in post-season since 2010
The New York Rangers have fired coach Alain Vigneault after missing the playoffs in his fifth season.
The team announced the move Saturday night and will begin searching for his replacement immediately.
New York made the playoffs four times during Vigneault's tenure, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. The front office decided in the middle of this season to go young, sell at the trade deadline and begin a rebuilding process in the hopes of becoming a title contender again.
Vigneault repeatedly said he believed the Rangers would have made the playoffs if they didn't go in that direction. After a 5-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon, the veteran coach said he expected to be back next season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.