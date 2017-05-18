The New York Islanders have hired Luke Richardson as an assistant coach on Doug Weight's staff.

The team announced the hire on Thursday and confirmed that assistant Bob Corkum won't be back.

The 48-year-old Richardson returns to the NHL after being head coach of the American Hockey League's Binghamton Senators for four seasons and leading Canada to a Spengler Cup championship last year.

The former defenceman was an assistant for the Ottawa Senators from 2009-2012.

Weight and Richardson played together for parts of five seasons in Edmonton in the 1990s. Weight says Richardson brings a tireless work ethic and will have his hands on every aspect of the team, including systems, skill development and team culture