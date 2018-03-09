McDavid scores equalizer, SO winner as Oilers sink Islanders

Connor McDavid tied the game late in the third period, and then added the shootout winner as the Edmonton Oilers skated away with a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday.

The Oilers (29-34-4) have won two in a row.

Thomas Hickey opened the scoring for the Islanders (29-29-10), who have lost eight straight — their longest skid in more than four seasons.

Edmonton edges New York 2-1 in shootout, McDavid sets new career-high with 31st goal of season. 0:29

There was no scoring in the first period, with the Islanders putting nine shots on Oilers goalie Cam Talbot and Edmonton sending seven on New York's Christopher Gibson, who made just his second start of the season and was playing in the sixth game of his NHL career.

The game remained scoreless through 40 minutes, with Edmonton taking a 22-17 edge on the shot clock.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/cmcdavid97?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cmcdavid97</a> with the filthy shootout moves. <a href="https://t.co/nlSMInFfe9">pic.twitter.com/nlSMInFfe9</a> —@NHLGIFs

The Islanders broke the scoreless deadlock 1:54 into the third period after the Oilers got sloppy in their own zone, allowing Hickey to get in tight and score, picking the top corner with a backhand shot for his fourth of the season.