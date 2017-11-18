The Winnipeg Jets scored a trio of goals in a span of 95 seconds in the second period and went on to defeat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Saturday afternoon.
Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves in the Jets (12-4-3) fourth straight victory. The goalie has allowed two or less goals in 11 of his 14 starts (11-1-2).
Devils goalie Cory Schneider was pulled after letting in five goals in the second period. He stopped 17 of the 22 shots he faced. He was replaced by Keith Kinkaid, who made all 12 saves in the third period.
Kyle Connor, Patrik Laine, Jacob Trouba, Matt Hendricks and Mathieu Perreault scored for Winnipeg, which is 7-2-1 at Bell MTS Place this season.
Mark Scheifele and Joel Armia both had a pair of assists, while Connor, Perreault and Hendricks added single helpers.
Brian Gibbons and Will Butcher scored for the Devils (11-5-3), who are 6-2-2 on the road. Butcher also had an assist.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.