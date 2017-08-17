The New Jersey Devils have lost top centre Travis Zajac for four to six months with a pectoral injury.
Devils executive vice-president and general manager Ray Shero announced that Zajac had surgery to repair the pectoral muscle on Thursday.
Shero said the Zajac was hurt last week during off-season training.
Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow performed the surgery and estimated that Zajac's recovery time could last until February. The season starts in October.
The 32-year-old Zajac had 14 goals and 31 assists last season. He has 155 career goals and 280 assists. He has played for the Devils since the 2006-07 season.
The 20th overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, Zajac signed an eight-year, $46 million US contract in 2013.
