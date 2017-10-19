John Moore scored at 1:20 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils produced three unanswered goals to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 in overtime Thursday night.
This year's No. 1 draft pick Nico Hischier scored twice for New Jersey, with his opening goal being the first of his NHL career.
- HIP CHECK: Thursday was an NHL rookie scoring frenzy
- HIP CHECK: McDavid protects the puck for incredible assist
Kyle Palmieri and Marcus Johansson also scored for the Devils (6-1-0), who improved to 4-0-0 on the road. Cory Schneider allowed four goals on 24 shots before leaving the game with a lower-body injury. Keith Kinkaid started the third period and faced nine shots. Taylor Hall chipped in with four assists.
Kyle Turris, Derick Brassard, Alex Burrows and Tom Pyatt scored for the Senators (3-1-3) as Craig Anderson made 41 saves.
3rd-period rally
With Ottawa leading 4-2, the Devils made it a one-goal game early in the third when Palmieri was able to slip behind the Ottawa defence and beat Anderson high after a collision just inside the blue line.
The Devils tied the game with under five minutes remaining when Ottawa's defencemen were caught behind the net leaving Johansson all alone out front.
Trailing 2-1 to start the second the Senators came back to lead 4-2 after 40 minutes.
Brassard, pushing hard to the net, tied the game after taking a great feed from Bobby Ryan for his fourth of the season.
The Senators took the lead on Burrows' 200th career goal. Karlsson made an unbelievable pass to Burrows out front to beat Schneider short side. It was Ottawa's second power-play goal of the game.
Decent dish by Erik Karlsson…third assist of the night pic.twitter.com/qA2CzcrEgE—
@PeteBlackburn
Ottawa made it 4-2 as Nate Thompson did a great job keeping the puck down low before Pyatt was able to use a little spin to reach for the far side of the net.
The Senators blue line struggled at times to contain the Devils speedy forwards forcing Anderson to make a number of big stops.
Ottawa forward Zack Smith left the game early in the second period and did not return due to an upper-body injury.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.