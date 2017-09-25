Pavel Zacha scored two power-play goals in the first period as a split-squad New Jersey Devils team defeated the Ottawa Senators 8-1 in NHL pre-season play on Monday.
John Quenneville scored twice in the second period and Drew Stafford also had two goals for the Devils at Consolidated Credit Union Place.
Nico Hischier, New Jersey's No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, and Marcus Johannson rounded out the offence.
Thomas Chabot scored the lone goal for the Senators, a power-play marker in the second period.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.