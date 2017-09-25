Pavel Zacha scored two power-play goals in the first period as a split-squad New Jersey Devils team defeated the Ottawa Senators 8-1 in NHL pre-season play on Monday.

Game Wrap: Devils beat up on Sens in Kraft Hockeyville Canada game1:23

John Quenneville scored twice in the second period and Drew Stafford also had two goals for the Devils at Consolidated Credit Union Place.

Nico Hischier, New Jersey's No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, and Marcus Johannson rounded out the offence.

Thomas Chabot scored the lone goal for the Senators, a power-play marker in the second period.