Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime and added two assists as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Connor McDavid earned his second assist of the game, setting up a Draisaitl one-timer on a two-on-one just 1:50 into the extra period.

The game marked the return of Edmonton's 2010 first-overall pick Taylor Hall, who was traded by the team in the off-season for defenceman Adam Larsson. Hall was welcomed with a video tribute at Rogers Place amid a standing ovation.

Hall recorded one assist in the loss.

Andrej Sekera and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers (22-15-7), who played their second game of a six-game homestand.

Travis Zajac and Steven Santini responded for the Devils (16-18-9), who have lost four games in a row.

The Devils took the lead with just 1:54 left in the first period when Kyle Palmieri sent a backhand pass through the crease and Zajac whacked his ninth of the season past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.