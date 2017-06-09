By now you've probably heard a lot about "Smashville." The contagious party atmosphere that accompanies Nashville Predators home games has been the talk of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The inspired chanting of the fans, the catfish thrown on the ice and the parade of country music stars have made for a nice spectacle to accompany the team's thrilling run to the Cup final.

It appears that Predators fever is strengthening hockey's roots in what is normally football country. But is Nashville capable of building off this unique opportunity to grow the game?

In this city of about 600,000 people, around 1,200 children are registered to play hockey in three different leagues. Another 400 play high school hockey.

"I think that's one of the misconceptions, that hockey kind of showed up here in 1997 when the Predators showed up. But that's just not the case," says Stephen Smith, president of the Nashville Youth Hockey League.

The organization has been operating for more than 50 years and currently offers a house league as well as about a dozen travel teams that compete against teams from Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana.

Smith says many of those travel teams held tryouts last week and the turnout was unprecedented. He expects excitement around the Predators will continue to drive interest.

"I think in the fall, whether the Predators win or lose the Cup, I think you are going to see a lot of kids wanting to get into the sport," Smith says. "I don't think it's a flash in the pan."

The enthusiasm for the game shown by Nashville fans during the playoffs has been a revelation for many outside the city. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

All booked up

It all sounds good. Minor hockey booming in a southern town. But there's one problem.

"Right now we're out of ice," Smith says. "We really can't add any more teams. So until more rinks are built we're kind of handcuffed."

In Nashville there are only four sheets of ice, housed in two arenas. There are only six sheets of ice in the entire state of Tennessee.

"It's huge, the interest right now," says John Holmes, Nashville's assistant director of parks and recreation. "I would say all four sheets are booked from the early morning until 11 or 12 o'clock at night on a consistent basis."

If anybody knows hockey in Nashville, it's Holmes. He is the commissioner of the state's high school league and has driven a Zamboni at Predators games for 19 years.

He has never seen this level of interest in the game.

"I think it's going to explode," he says. "People talk about all of the bandwagon fans jumping on now, but who cares why they're jumping on? Everybody in Nashville is involved in this. It's crazy. I would say the whole state of Tennessee has jumped on to this thing."

stickhandling some fish pic.twitter.com/YmzEixWYSq — @myregularface

'Breaking glass ceilings'

Both Holmes and Smith say interest in playing hockey will only grow because the Predators have successfully reached families with no previous connection to the game.

"I think what the Predators are doing this season is breaking glass ceilings," Holmes says. "They are crossing lines that have never been crossed.

Smith adds: "Up to this point it's mostly been people like me. I grew up in Massachusetts, moved here, my kids play and I was always pushing it. You don't grow up in Nashville and think about playing hockey."

That has changed.

"You have a generation now who have grown up watching the Predators and say, hey, I want to do that. I think this run will really push that idea," Smith says. "The negative side of it is, with four sheets of ice, there are only so many kids you can get on the ice."

Holmes says two new rinks are in the process of being built.

"The hope is that with some creativity, working with the leagues, the rinks, that no kid will get turned away," Holmes says. "Any kid that wants to play, they will find a way.

"After this run there may be more interest in opening two more sheets. So conceivably, in the next few years we could have eight sheets of ice, which would be just crazy."