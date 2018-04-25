It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a Beech 77 Skipper.

The Nashville Predators have taken their love of smashing cars one step further ahead of their NHL playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets. The matchup has already received plenty of hype but now they're preparing to smash an airplane outside of Bridgestone Arena.

Smash Car looks a little different this round. 🧐<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StandWithUs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StandWithUs</a> <a href="https://t.co/nJ5tJIgNc4">pic.twitter.com/nJ5tJIgNc4</a> —@PredsNHL

Fans have been smashing cars in Nashville since 2010 with the arrival of new CEO Sean Henry from the Tampa Bay Lightning. But it didn't become tradition until the last year's playoffs after the Predators swept the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round.

While this year's smash plane isn't exactly a jet, you can't argue with how good the Predators' are at entertaining their fans. From hurling catfish onto the ice to intricate chants, Smashville is all in.

Game 1 between the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators goes Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBC.