Musicians, NHL alumni collide at Juno Cup

CBC Sports and Hockey Night in Canada are presenting sponsors of this year's Juno Jam and Juno Cup which is highlighted by a showdown between top musicians against a mix of Canadian Olympians and former NHLers on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Jim Cuddy will lead the team of rockers, while the alumni team features the likes of former Vancouver Canucks forward Cliff Ronning and ex-Toronto Maple Leaf Kyle Wellwood. Kaillie Humphries and Natalie Spooner will also take to the ice in Burnaby, B.C.

All players will be introduced prior to the game, with each then having a chance to play one period.

CBC Sports will be live on Facebook at 9:15 p.m. ET and will provide coverage on Instagram.

You can also follow @cbcsports on Twitter for behind the scenes moments and access.

The event, hosted by Craig McMorris and Rob Snoek, will help raise money for MusiCounts.

The Juno Awards will be broadcast on CBC TV beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.