The Montreal Canadiens missed a chance to take a stranglehold on their playoff series as the New York Rangers won 2-1 Tuesday, tying the Eastern Conference best-of-seven quarter-final 2-2.

Game 5 is Thursday in Montreal (7 p.m. ET, CBC).

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period as Montreal's Torrey Mitchell scored at 18:57, matching Jesper Fast's goal midway through the period that gave the Rangers an early lead.

New York got the winner in the second when Rick Nash's backhand in tight beat Montreal goaltender Carey Price at 4:28.

