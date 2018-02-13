Canadiens sign goaltender Charlie Lindgren to 3-year extension
The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Charlie Lindgren to a three-year contract extension.
24-year-old joined Habs as a free agent in 2015
The American native has played in eight NHL games with Montreal this season with a .924 save percentage.
The 24-year-old goalie has spent most of the season at the AHL Laval Rocket, where he's played 28 games.
Lindgren originally joined the Canadiens as a free agent in 2015.
