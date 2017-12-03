It seems the Montreal Canadiens are the NHL leaders in patient revenge plots.

Saturday night in Montreal, the Habs' offence exploded for 10 goals over the Detroit Red Wings.

The offensive outburst came exactly 22 years to the day since the Red Wings' 11-1 rout of the Canadiens on Dec. 2, 1995.

That game was the last for Patrick Roy in a Habs uniform. When then coach Mario Tremblay finally relieved Roy after leaving him in net for nine goals against, Roy skated to the bench and demanded a trade.

Three days later, Roy was sent to the Colorado Avalanche where he would win a Stanley Cup in that very same season.

On this day in 1995, Patrick Roy played his last game in Habs uniform (and it was not a pretty one) https://t.co/wkKN8LEYZ5 pic.twitter.com/FHzuWAun6S — @hockeynight

Somewhere out there, Patrick Roy is watching this game... He might even be laughing. Probably not. — @EricEngels

On Saturday, an impressive 14 Canadiens players got their names on the scoresheet, and seven of those players had multi-point nights.

Paul Byron was the only Habs player to score more than once, notching his first-career NHL hat trick.

All 10 Habs goals pic.twitter.com/5zY3ITWzBs — @WayToGoPaul

Montreal was not perfect, however, as Carey Price came up just short on the shutout.

Can't believe Carey Price allowed a goal to this team. He's got to reevaluate his priorities and re-commit to playing solid hockey if the Habs are going to be successful. — @wingingitmotown

It was Montreal's fifth-straight win as the team continues to climb the standings since Price's return on Nov. 25.

They now sit in third in the Atlantic Division.

Since Price’s return:



-Canadiens are 5-0

-Canadiens have out scored opponents 24-6

-12 different Canadiens have goals. — @JSportsnet

What does this all mean for a Montreal franchise that earlier this season took six games to muster the 10 goals they scored in one night?

Well, you can draw your own conclusions...