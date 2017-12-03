It seems the Montreal Canadiens are the NHL leaders in patient revenge plots.

Saturday night in Montreal, the Habs' offence exploded for 10 goals over the Detroit Red Wings.

The offensive outburst came exactly 22 years to the day since the Red Wings' 11-1 rout of the Canadiens on Dec. 2, 1995.

That game was the last for Patrick Roy in a Habs uniform. When then coach Mario Tremblay finally relieved Roy after leaving him in net for nine goals against, Roy skated to the bench and demanded a trade.

Three days later, Roy was sent to the Colorado Avalanche where he would win a Stanley Cup in that very same season.

On Saturday, an impressive 14 Canadiens players got their names on the scoresheet, and seven of those players had multi-point nights. 

Paul Byron was the only Habs player to score more than once, notching his first-career NHL hat trick.

Montreal was not perfect, however, as Carey Price came up just short on the shutout.

It was Montreal's fifth-straight win as the team continues to climb the standings since Price's return on Nov. 25.

They now sit in third in the Atlantic Division.

What does this all mean for a Montreal franchise that earlier this season took six games to muster the 10 goals they scored in one night?

Well, you can draw your own conclusions...