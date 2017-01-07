Strap in ladies and gentlemen, here are multiple fights for the price of one between Montreal and Toronto.
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin is known for his physical presence.
Canadiens' Jeff Petry can tell you all about it after he was rocked by Martin in the second period. Just moments later, teammate Michael McCarron stepped in to defend Petry's honour.
Finally, Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier and Canadiens' Bobby Farnham both decided to join the party.
Well, let's just say it all escalated quickly.
When was the last time there was a double fight in a #Habs-#Leafs game?
@mitchelltierney
Coming into Saturday's game at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, the Maple Leafs had not defeated the Canadiens since Jan. 18, 2014, a stretch of 12 straight games.
For these two Canadian NHL teams, this matchup is more than just a game — it's bragging rights.
Zach Hyman was eager to score his first of the game until Alexei Emelin pushed him from behind resulting in a crash with Carey Price.
When does the onus belong to your own team's defenceman for protecting the goalie?
@MapleLeafsHS
i just love the ref cam
@myregularface
We all know after Carey Price's throwdown against New Jersey's Kyle Palmieri that this goaltender does not appreciate being hit. Pay close attention to Price's face after Hyman flew over him late in the second period.
@myregularface
Carey Price was a couple seconds away from turning green and tearing down the ACC. #Habs
@peteralper99
The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Saturday night.
The referees dished out 76 total penalty minutes in the game.
