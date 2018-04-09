Skip to Main Content
Canadiens never found solution to training camp struggles, slow start

The Montreal Canadiens have missed the Stanley Cup playoffs for the second time in three seasons after tying a team record with 40 regulation time losses en route to a 29-40-13 campaign, fourth worst overall in the 31-team NHL.

Shea Weber injury, questionable off-season moves by GM Marc Bergevin add up to weak season

Bill Beacon · The Canadian Press ·
The Canadiens fnished the NHL season with a 29-40-13 record and out of the playoffs for a second time in three years. Forward Brendan Gallagher says the team's troubles date back to training camp. "We'd come to the rink every day thinking we had the answer and obviously not having it." (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images/File)
​The Montreal Canadiens' season started bad and never got better.

That left them out of the NHL playoffs for a second time in three years while tying a team record with 40 regulation time losses en route to a 29-40-13 campaign, fourth worst overall in the 31-team league.

"I don't think you can pinpoint one thing, but right from the start, you can go right back to training camp, we weren't good enough," forward Brendan Gallagher said Monday as the team held exit meetings at their training facility. "We were searching for solutions every day.

"That was probably the hardest part. We'd come to the rink every day, talking to you [media], thinking we had the answer and obviously not having it. I am proud of the guys because even when we were out of it we continued to come to work every day, but we failed by being in that situation so long and not finding a solution."

The Canadiens put themselves in a hole by winning only one of their first 10 games and were never able to dig themselves out of it.

Defenceman Jeff Petry said it didn't help that they played a heavy pre-season schedule while trying to learn a new system under coach Claude Julien, who was hired late in the 2016-17 campaign.

"It had a bit to do with it, not fully understanding the system and not having the ability to practise the system," he said.

The Canadiens went into camp upbeat after leading their division the previous season, when they had 103 points, but a poor start by star goalie Carey Price, an injury to top defenceman Shea Weber and questionable off-season moves by general manager Marc Bergevin added up to a weak season.

