A couple of hours before Montreal played in Nashville, the Canadiens' Twitter account tweeted what they thought was a humourous picture relating to the Shea Weber and P.K. Subban trade. Then, like Kylie Jenner, they had a moment of realization.

The tweet immediately received a lot of backlash from Subban supporters.

I get it, but show Subban some respect for all he did for the city and team. I still wear my PK jersey with pride. https://t.co/DAcgsqjmbE — @kzrutherford

Why does this franchise + fans openly hate on Subban https://t.co/YYe3NvaFDU — @tangerelite

PK Subban is bigger than your organization https://t.co/8VZZk1PBec — @NaturallyKatz

The Montreal Canadiens then quickly deleted the tweet.

Subban recently appeared on his own special of Just For Laughs called, P.K. Subban: Shots Fired. The former Canadien mentioned how much he will miss the city of Montreal.

"Over the past six years, almost every single person in the city has embraced me with open arms...really you guys have. And I'm sorry, and the ones who didn't — well those are the ones who traded me, right?" he said on the show.

Love him or hate him on the ice, Subban considered Montreal a second home and did a lot for the community.

While some fans are quick to forget, others still have Subban's back.

game hasnt even started and im already done with the subban jokes some of you are such hypocrites but anyway — @danab76_

Meanwhile former Predator and current Canadien Shea Weber is having a bit of an emotional night after Nashville featured him in a video tribute during the first period.