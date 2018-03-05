Canadiens' Max Pacioretty out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

The Montreal Canadiens may have to close out their season without their captain.

Max Pacioretty will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a knee injury, the NHL team announced Monday.

The 29-year-old winger left during the third period of the Canadiens' 6-3 win over the New Islanders last Friday.

The team also revealed that rookie defenceman Victor Mete will be out six weeks after suffering a fractured finger in the same game.

Mise à jour médicale : Max Pacioretty a subi une blessure à un genou le 2 mars à Brooklyn. Sa période de guérison est évaluée à 4-6 semaines / Medical update: Max Pacioretty suffered a knee injury on March 2 in Brooklyn. His recovery period is expected to be 4-6 weeks. —@CanadiensMTL

Pacioretty, a 10-year veteran, was the subject of trade rumours leading up to last week's deadline.

The five-time 30-plus goal scorer has struggled this season, collecting 17 goals and 20 assists for 37 points in 64 games with the lowly Canadiens, who entered play Monday sixth in the eight-team Atlantic Division with a 25-29-11 record.

Mete, 19, has seven assists in 49 games for Montreal this season after being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.