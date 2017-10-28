Phillip Danault scored twice and added two assists as the last-place Montreal Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 5-4 on Saturday for their third victory of the season.
Paul Byron, Alex Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty also scored for the Canadiens (3-7-1). Carey Price made 22 saves in the final game of Montreal's three-game homestand.
Price improved to 16-6-1 all-time against the Rangers in the regular season, winning 12 of his last 14 games.
Pavel Buchnevich, Rick Nash, Mika Zibanejad and Brady Skjei scored for the Rangers (3-7-2) in just their third away game of the season. Ondrej Pavelec stopped 38-of-43 shots in defeat.
Pavelec, backup to Henrik Lundqvist, made his second start for New York after leading his team to victory on Thursday. Pavelec is now winless in Montreal in his last eight appearances.
Montreal outshot New York 43-26.
