The Montreal Canadiens traded forward Torrey Mitchell to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday for a 2018 fifth-round conditional draft pick.

If Los Angeles makes the post-season, the Canadiens receive their own 2018 fourth-round pick in 2018 back which was traded away in the Dwight King deal at last year's trade deadline. Should the Kings miss the playoffs, Montreal receives a fifth-round selection.

Mitchell, 32, was scoreless in 11 games this season for the Canadiens. He had eight goals and nine assists in 78 games last year.

The Greenfield Park, Que., native joined the Habs during the 2014-15 season.