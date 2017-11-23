The Montreal Canadiens traded forward Torrey Mitchell to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday for a 2018 fifth-round conditional draft pick.
If Los Angeles makes the post-season, the Canadiens receive their own 2018 fourth-round pick in 2018 back which was traded away in the Dwight King deal at last year's trade deadline. Should the Kings miss the playoffs, Montreal receives a fifth-round selection.
Mitchell, 32, was scoreless in 11 games this season for the Canadiens. He had eight goals and nine assists in 78 games last year.
The Greenfield Park, Que., native joined the Habs during the 2014-15 season.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.