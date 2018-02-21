Canadiens send Jakub Jerabek to Capitals for 5th-round pick
The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Jakub Jerabek to the Washington Capitals for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick Wednesday.
26-year-old has 4 points in 25 games with Montreal this season
Jerabek, a 26-year-old native of the Czech Republic, had a goal and three assists in 25 games this season with Montreal.
He also registered a goal and 10 assists in 17 contests with the AHL's Laval Rockets.
Jerabek signed a one-year deal with Montreal on May 1, 2017.
