Shea Weber scored in the third period of his return to Nashville and Max Pacioretty had a goal late in overtime, helping the Montreal Canadiens beat the Predators 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Former Predator Alexander Radulov, who was booed every time he touched the puck, registered two assists in the game.
Radulov was suspended after breaking curfew during the second round of the playoffs in 2011-2012.
Weber helped send it to overtime with his tying goal at 4:26 of the third. This was the first game between these teams since a stunning blockbuster trade last June, when they swapped all-star defencemen, with the Predators getting P.K. Subban.
Thank you, Shea Weber!—
@PredsOnFSTN
Here's the whole ceremony that just aired. Shea, the video, the fans. It's a bit dusty in here.#Preds #Habs pic.twitter.com/2OGLBzBZxX
Carey Price made 22 saves for his first win in four games.
Kevin Fiala scored and Pekka Rinne made 41 saves to help the Predators snap a three-game losing streak against Montreal. Subban was placed on injured reserve Sunday and missed his eighth game with an upper-body injury. Subban was announced earlier Tuesday as the fans' choice as Central Division captain for the NHL All-Star Game.
