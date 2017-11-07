The lower body injury suffered by goaltender Carey Price last week is not related to a knee injury that caused him to miss most of the 2015-16 season, Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien said Tuesday.
Price did not practice with the team but is expected to be back on skates later this week, the coach said.
"It has zero to do with the injury he had two years ago," said Julien. "It's a minor injury and we expect him to be back on the ice in a few days."
In 2015-16, Price was limited to 12 appearances due to ligament damage in a knee. The Canadiens went into a tailspin without their star goaltender and missed the playoffs.
Price last played in a 6-3 loss in Minnesota on Thursday. Backup Al Montoya tended goal in a 5-4 win in Winnipeg on Saturday night and AHL call-up Charlie Lindgren posted a 2-0 shutout the following night in Chicago.
It is not clear if the injury is related to a poor start to the season by Price. The 2015 Hart and Vezina trophy winner is 3-7-1 with a 3.77 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage in 11 starts.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.