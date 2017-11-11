Max Pacioretty scored at 3:08 of overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Pacioretty broke in alone and beat Chad Johnson with a backhand shot for his 10th career overtime winner.

Andrew Shaw also scored for Montreal (8-9-1), which has won four of its last five games. Charlie Lindgren made a fifth straight start in goal and improved to 4-1-0.

Ryan O'Reilly scored for Buffalo (5-9-3), which was coming off a 4-1 loss at home to Florida on Friday night.

The Sabres outshot Montreal 35-26 in regulation time and 35-29 overall.

Montreal had a chance just over a minute into the game when former Canadien Nathan Beaulieu fell at the blue line, which sent Alex Galchenyuk in alone only to be stopped by Johnson.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren reaches for the puck as Johan Larsson of the Buffalo Sabres and teammate Joe Morrow (45) skate by. (Vincent Ethier/Getty Images)

Al Montoya out indefinitely after suffering concussion

The Canadiens will be without backup goaltender Al Montoya indefinitely after they announced on Saturday that he suffered a concussion.

Zach Fucale was recalled from the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis Friday after the Canadiens announced that Montoya had an upper-body injury.

Montreal is already without star goalie Carey Price, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Montoya, 32, is 2-1-0 with a 3.77 goals-against average and .863 save percentage so far this season.

Charlie Lindgren has filled the void in net for the Habs with both Montoya and Price hurt.

The 23-year-old entered Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres with a 2-1-0 record, 1.35 GAA and .961 save percentage while also earning one shutout.

