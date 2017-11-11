Max Pacioretty scored at 3:08 of overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.
Pacioretty broke in alone and beat Chad Johnson with a backhand shot for his 10th career overtime winner.
Andrew Shaw also scored for Montreal (8-9-1), which has won four of its last five games. Charlie Lindgren made a fifth straight start in goal and improved to 4-1-0.
Ryan O'Reilly scored for Buffalo (5-9-3), which was coming off a 4-1 loss at home to Florida on Friday night.
The Sabres outshot Montreal 35-26 in regulation time and 35-29 overall.
Montreal had a chance just over a minute into the game when former Canadien Nathan Beaulieu fell at the blue line, which sent Alex Galchenyuk in alone only to be stopped by Johnson.
Al Montoya out indefinitely after suffering concussion
The Canadiens will be without backup goaltender Al Montoya indefinitely after they announced on Saturday that he suffered a concussion.
Zach Fucale was recalled from the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis Friday after the Canadiens announced that Montoya had an upper-body injury.
Montreal is already without star goalie Carey Price, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Montoya, 32, is 2-1-0 with a 3.77 goals-against average and .863 save percentage so far this season.
Charlie Lindgren has filled the void in net for the Habs with both Montoya and Price hurt.
The 23-year-old entered Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres with a 2-1-0 record, 1.35 GAA and .961 save percentage while also earning one shutout.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.